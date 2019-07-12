Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
Thelma Miner


1937 - 2019
Thelma Miner Obituary
Thelma Miner

Age 81 passed away on July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 20, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late Dorothy and Melvin Hayes. Thelma was the beloved wife of the late C. Eugene Miner for 43 years.

She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Bobby and Lyle Hayes. Thelma was a loving mother to Gene (Cathy) Miner, Scott (Carol) Miner, Renee (Denny) Pershin and Kim (Larry) Okolish. She was a dear grandmother and great grandmother to her many grand and great grand children. She was also a very dear friend to many and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on July 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road West, Barberton. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude with the service at 12:00 p.m. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

Silva-Hostetler

330-825-8700
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
