Thelma P. Decker
Thelma passed from this world on July 31, 2020. She was the youngest of five children born to John H, and Elizabeth Scott Maurer. She was born at Brookside Country Club in the Superintendent's House. Thelma graduated in 1950 from Jackson Memorial High School. Her first job was as a secretary to the manager at Canton AAA where she also helped with the school Safety Patrol of Stark County. She retired from Canton Welders Supply in 1980. She married Ronald C. Decker in August of 1956 and they were married for 56 years before his passing on April 25, 2012. They were active members of First Christian Church, Canton, teaching in the teen department and members of the Christian Co-wed class. Thelma was also a member of the Ruth Missionary group and the Christian Endeavors group. Recently, Thelma was an active member of Perry Christian Church, preparing communion trays, serving as a door greeter and preparing the newsletter for mailing. She was a member of the Friendship Bible class and ladies bible study.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Geraldine Warner and Twilamaye Iceman; and brother, Gene Maurer; as well as their spouses. She is survived by her son, Daryl C. (Tammy) Decker; her grandchildren: Amanda (Nate) Grella, Ryanne (Kasey) Halter and Mitchell (Laura) Decker. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Blake and McKenna Grella, Aiden and Kingsley Halter and Josie Decker, her brother and sister-in-law, Duane (Nancy) Maurer; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews; several close friends and caring neighbors.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial and graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers she asked donations be made to Perry Christian Church's funeral fund, Grundy Mountain Mission School or your favorite charity
