Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Life Ministries International Church
2651 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Life Ministries International Church
2651 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA HATCHETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PASTOR THELMA R. HATCHETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PASTOR THELMA R. HATCHETT Obituary
Pastor Thelma R. Hatchett

age 80 of Canton, Ohio transitioned from this life on August 30, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary S. Davis and the father of her children, Lorenza Hatchett. She leaves her precious memories to her children Zelda, Eric (Barbara), Violet, and Orlando Hatchett; brother, Sherman Haynes; sisters, Delores Johnson and Virginia (Alfred) Johnson; (10) grandchildren, (14) great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., Life Ministries International Church, 2651 Market Ave N. Canton, OH 44714. Visitation will be at 12 noon until time of service. Pastor Randolph White will be eulogizing.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now