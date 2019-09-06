|
Pastor Thelma R. Hatchett
age 80 of Canton, Ohio transitioned from this life on August 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary S. Davis and the father of her children, Lorenza Hatchett. She leaves her precious memories to her children Zelda, Eric (Barbara), Violet, and Orlando Hatchett; brother, Sherman Haynes; sisters, Delores Johnson and Virginia (Alfred) Johnson; (10) grandchildren, (14) great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., Life Ministries International Church, 2651 Market Ave N. Canton, OH 44714. Visitation will be at 12 noon until time of service. Pastor Randolph White will be eulogizing.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019