In Loving Memory of

Thelma Rufener

4/30/1936 - 3/23/2018



Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandmother

One year today, God sent an Angel to take your hand, and bring you to him. Our hearts still cry from your passing, but

rejoice knowing you're well, and in a Heavenly place. You are with

family and walking and rejoicing in God's

forever garden.

We think of you every day, and wish for one more minute, or day,

to tell you.

We Love You.

Love Your Brother Gary,

Your Family

Husband Bob & Children

Carl, Carol,

Patty & Brenda
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019
