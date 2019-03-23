|
|
In Loving Memory of
Thelma Rufener
4/30/1936 - 3/23/2018
Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandmother
One year today, God sent an Angel to take your hand, and bring you to him. Our hearts still cry from your passing, but
rejoice knowing you're well, and in a Heavenly place. You are with
family and walking and rejoicing in God's
forever garden.
We think of you every day, and wish for one more minute, or day,
to tell you.
We Love You.
Love Your Brother Gary,
Your Family
Husband Bob & Children
Carl, Carol,
Patty & Brenda
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019