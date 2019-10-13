|
Thelma J. Waugh
"Together Again"
Age 88, of Minerva, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. She was born June 21, 1931 in Beallsville, OH, to Chalmer Harper and Lilly (Crum) Harper. She was a bartender and waitress at Sparta Lounge and Gus' Pub for many years. She attended the Minerva First Christian Church and was a member of the VFW Post #4120 Aux in Minerva and the former Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph who died Oct. 10, 1989, and all 8 of her brothers and sisters; Wanda, Lucille, Beatrice, Lois, Rip, Irvan, Jack and Wade; great-grandson, William "Chipper" Grogg.
She is survived by four daughters: Ima Jean Stansbery of New Philadelphia, Nancy (Gregory) Moore of Canton, Harriet Willis of Minerva, Beverly Murphy of Minerva; four stepchildren: Vinton Milbank of Hanoverton, Ramona Tuberman of CA, Margo Waugh of CA, Rex A. Waugh Sr. of Hawaii; and numerous grandchildren including: Rex A Waugh, Jr., Shelly, Kelly, Glenda, Patricia, Eddie, Billy, Ginger Hawk, Darian Waugh and Nicole; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; and several cousins and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019