Theodore J. Whitacre
age 60, of Canton, OH, passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born December 11, 1959, to James Whitacre and the late Joan Rogers. He worked in paint sales for Home Depot for many years until his retirement in 2019; and was a fan of NASCAR.
In addition to his mother, Theodore is preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and James Rogers, Zelda and Stan Whitacre, Elmer and Vivian Allen; son, Jamie Douglas Whitacre, and six other lost angels. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Stacie Whitacre; parents, James and Vicki Whitacre; siblings: William (Joan) Whitacre, Jamie (Melanie) Whitacre; siblings-in-law: George (Shelia) Douglas, Gina (Tom) Douglas-Dresher, Danny (Shari) Douglas; uncle, Gary V. Smith; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Becky and Bob Gump.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Theodore will be laid to rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery, 1919 7th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
