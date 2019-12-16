|
Theodore James Fraser
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
81, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. James was born on June 10, 1938 in Massillon, the son of Joseph and Earlie Mae (Jackson) Fraser, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Hawaii. In 1964 he married Gwendolyn Blunt and they shared 51 years of marriage. James was a member of the Prince Hall Masons. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Fraser in 2015; brothers, C.A. Fraser, Willie J. Fraser and Daniel Fraser, Sr.
He is survived by his children: Craig Fraser, Todd (Robyn) Fraser and Shayla Fraser; grandchildren, Nia and Brooklyn Fraser; brother, Joseph Fraser, Jr.; sister, Mary Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Home Going Celebration will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. (Noon) at St. James AME Zion Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 am –
12 p.m. before the service.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019