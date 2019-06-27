Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Theodore N. Travers Obituary
Theodore N.

Travers

age 69 of Canton, passed away Monday. He was born in Canton to the late George and Evelyn Travers. Ted is survived by his loving companion of 35 years, Karen Needs; children, Dawn (Rick) Knight, Carrie Tressel, Paula White, Michele Needs, Shely (Mike Brown) Needs, Rosa Travers; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Georgia Myers and Patricia Frisone.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with services to begin at noon, Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
