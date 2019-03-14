Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evermore Community Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Evermore Community Church
THEODORE ROBERT JONES Obituary
Theodore Robert Jones

81, of Hartville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019, peacefully holding his wife and daughters' hands. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 2, 1937, to the late Theodore Arthur and Betty Louise (Thorne) Jones.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 53 years; daughter, Beth Ann (Larry) Martin; and grandsons, Logan and Christopher Martin. Ted was a supportive husband, father, and grandfather, and loved to joke with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Jones. Ted loved to learn about the Bible and attended Evermore Community Church. He loved to be active, travel, paint, and spend time with people. He also loved sports, especially golf and baseball and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He worked as a fitter at a machine shop in Youngstown for 33 years. He spent time making homemade pizza, attending his grandsons' games and music events, and

going out to eat with many deaf friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16th., 2 p.m. at Evermore Community Church. Friends may call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Final resting place is Petersburg Cemetery in East Palestine.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
