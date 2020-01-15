|
Theodore S. Adams "Together Again"
age 90 of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Steve and Olga Adams on January 12, 1929. Ted was a 1947 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. After graduation, Ted served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then enjoyed a career with The Ford Motor Company as a machinist, retiring in 1989 after 34 years. Ted was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, a member of the VFW Post #3747, past President of Burnham Hill Condo Association, and a member of the Timken Alumni Association. Ted recently attended his 72nd class reunion where he also served on the planning committee.
Ted also known as "Steady Teddy" bowled in area leagues for more than 40 years. In 2015 Ted was inducted into the Greater Canton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed golfing with his friends and dancing with his beautiful wife Audree. Ted and Audree enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Florida, Texas and California. He also loved going to McDonald's every morning to have coffee with his buddies and solve the world's problems! Ted knew everyone and everyone knew Ted! Ted was a devoted husband and was proud of his Greek heritage. He loved spending time with his family. His spirit and positive outlook on life will be missed by all. Ted will also be remembered for reciting "In Flanders Fields" by Captain John McCrae on Veterans Day at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, and most recently at the Inn at Belden Village.
Along with his parents, Ted was preceded in death by the love of his life of 34 years Audree; beautiful daughter Rebecca Labowitz; stepsons Marc Ryser and Dale Ryser; brother Nick Adams; sister Anna Trbovich; brother-in-law Mike Trbovich, and step son-in-law Paul Wancour. He is survived by stepdaughters Linda Sue (Mark) Wichman of Hartville, Shari (John) Mikulka of Corona Del Mar, California, and Nancy Wancour of Scottsdale, Arizona; stepson Bill (Robyn) Bartko of Canton; sister Sophie Adams; sister-in-law Penny Adams; grandson Nicholas Labowitz; son-in-law Jeff Labowitz; step-grandchildren Tayler Wancour, Ryan Villegas, Melissa Shively, and Danny Ryser; and three great-grandchildren: Tyler Shively, Rose and James Shively, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at the Inn at Belden Village for their exceptional care and kindness. Ted truly loved living at the Inn and spending time with his sister Sophie and nephew Mike.
Family and friends will be received at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Avenue, in Canton, on Friday, January 17th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon in the church, with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
