Theodore "Ted" M. WohlheterThe family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12 – 2 p.m.A private service will be held at a later time. Ted'sfinal resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society @ www.cancer.org Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at:Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home& Crematory, (330) 833-4839