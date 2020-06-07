Theodore "Ted" M. Wohlheter
60, of Perry Township, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Ted was born on January 27, 1960 in Massillon, the son of Charles and Marylon (Yoder) Wohlheter. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1978 graduate of Washington High School. Ted worked as a maintenance mechanic for Kraft Heinz and retired after 41 years of service. He will be remembered for always lending a helping hand and giving to those in need without expecting anything in return. Ted loved his family especially spending time with his grandchildren. In his spare time, he loved fishing and taking vacations in Myrtle Beach. Ted attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wohlheter. He is survived by his loving wife, Maryanne (Brunner) Wohlheter, whom he married on August 15, 2014; mother, Marylon Wohlheter; children and their spouses: Samantha (Donny) Smith, Timothy (Julianne) Wohlheter, Brittany (Scott Evans) Wohlheter, and Kathleen, Justin, James and Kristina Vannoy; grandchildren: Garrett, Emmett, Cora, and Scarlett; siblings and their spouses: Debbie Kline, Glenn (Susan Csonka) Wohlheter, Dennis (Michelle) Wohlheter and Lori (Bud) Hattery. The family would like to thank the staff at Tri-County Hematology and Oncology and Mercy Hospice for their compassion and care during this time.
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12 – 2 p.m. A private service will be held at a later time. Ted's final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society @ www.cancer.org
Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.