Theola Grace Bille, 'Grace'98, of Navarre, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020. She was born in Perry County, Indiana, February 16, 1922, to the late George and Letitsha (Hardesty) Weatherholt. Grace had been a Navarre-area resident throughout her adult life and retired from the former Massillon State Hospital where she had worked as a psychiatric aide for over 30 years. A devoted wife and a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Grace placed her family at the center of her life. She had been a faithful and active member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Brewster and her social memberships included the VFW Auxiliary.Grace was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Weldon H. Bille, D.C.; sons, Gary Birchler, Porter Birchler and Irvin Birchler; sisters, Virginia Shepard, Fern Haley, Eloise James and Joanne Kring; and brother, George Weatherholt. Grace is survived by her son, James Bille (Ellen), of Friendswood, Texas; daughter's in-law, Barbara Birchler, of Navarre, Sherry Birchler, of North Fort Myers, Florida and Fumiko Birchler, of Folsom, California. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service for family and friends to celebrate her life will take place at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. To share your memories and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit:330-879-5433