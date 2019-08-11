|
|
Theora (Hagerich) Beatty
age 89 of Canton, passed away Saturday, August 3rd. Born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Walter and Frances (Urgitis) Hagerich, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Daniel Beatty, and brother Robert Hagerich. Theora was an administrative assistant for The A.C. Eynon Company, and later a legal secretary at local bank. She retired in 1992. Theora was a Canton resident from 1962 – 2013, and spent the past few years living in Illinois with her family. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine & Peter Bartels of Illinois, grandchildren Benjamin and Evalin, and brother Harry (Yolanda) Hagerich of Camp Hill, PA.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13th from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano as celebrant. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church, or JourneyCare Foundation.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019