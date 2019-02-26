|
Theresa Ann Rippey 1959-2019
59, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Canton on July 30, 1959. She graduated from Canton McKinley High School then moved to Warren, Ohio, where she worked for Leeda Northeast Inc. She loved her church family at Faith Baptist Church in Warren, playing games on her iPad, watching her soaps and being around the people she worked with.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Rippey and Willa Mae (Lloyd) Rippey; her brother, Larry Rippey and her sister, Sheila (Rippey) Hutchison. She leaves to cherish her memory, her aunt, Sally (Lloyd) Bryant; nephews, Dale Rippey and Billy Hutchison; niece, Carrie Russell; special cousins, Stanley and Margaret Bryant all of Canton and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW with Pastor Howard Robinson officiating. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019