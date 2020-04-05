Home

McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-226-5356
Theresa Bontempo Obituary
Sr. Theresa Bontempo, CSA

Formerly Sr. M. Carmela. A Sister of Charity for 67 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Rose (nee Alpino) and Charles Bontempo. Loving sister of Louis Bontempo and the late Angeline, Patsy Jo and Anthony.

Passed away Friday April 3, 2020. Due to the Health Crisis a private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Mount Augustine in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, 5232 Broadview Rd., Richfield, OH 44286-9481. Arrangements by

McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home

www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
