Theresa J. Morgan 1934-2019
85, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born April 4, 1934 in Dover, Ohio to the late Louis and Jennie Monte. Theresa was a member of East Canton Church of God and was a Cleveland Indians fan. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Altercare of Louisville and Absolute Hospice for all of the love and care given to Theresa and her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; brothers, Emmett Semple and Joseph Monte; granddaughter, Jessica Morgan and step-great grandson, Landon Swihart; step-son-in-law, Victor Swihart. Theresa is survived by her children, Randy (Jeannie) Mathias, Julie Sisco, Susan Morgan and Cindy (Tim) Beck; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Henry (Scharlene) Monte; stepchildren, Paul (Patty) Morgan, Donna (Roger) Gobeli, Martha Swihart; two step-grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW Canton, OH 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with services to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on June 14, 2019