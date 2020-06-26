THERESA K. NOVELLI
1968 - 2020
Theresa K. Novelli

Age 52 of Navarre, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born May 28, 1968 in Canton, Ohio to Jerry L. and Sherrill K. (Durant) Rowan. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.

Preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Rowan. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Keith Novelli; her mother, Sherill Rowan; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry C. and Victoria Rowan; five nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews that she adored; her dog, Lilly and her cat, Toby.

A graveside service will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am in East Union Lawn in Navarre. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with social distant practices being observed.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
East Union Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Theresa was one of my closest friends. We've been friends since the 2nd grade. We've had a lot of fun conversations over the years. One of my favorite times with Theresa was a day we went to Michael's up at the strip. She loved scrapbooking and journaling, and I loved seeing her creations. Theresa was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and soul. I will forever miss Theresa. I love you Sherill, I'm so sorry for your tremendous loss. I will continue to keep you in my prayers and ask God to give you comfort and peace. Keith, I very sorry for your loss as well. My prayers go out for the whole Rowan and Novelli family.
Becky Croston
Friend
