Theresa K. Novelli
Age 52 of Navarre, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born May 28, 1968 in Canton, Ohio to Jerry L. and Sherrill K. (Durant) Rowan. She was a life resident of Canton and a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.
Preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Rowan. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Keith Novelli; her mother, Sherill Rowan; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry C. and Victoria Rowan; five nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and nephews that she adored; her dog, Lilly and her cat, Toby.
A graveside service will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 am in East Union Lawn in Navarre. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with social distant practices being observed.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.