Theresa was one of my closest friends. We've been friends since the 2nd grade. We've had a lot of fun conversations over the years. One of my favorite times with Theresa was a day we went to Michael's up at the strip. She loved scrapbooking and journaling, and I loved seeing her creations. Theresa was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and soul. I will forever miss Theresa. I love you Sherill, I'm so sorry for your tremendous loss. I will continue to keep you in my prayers and ask God to give you comfort and peace. Keith, I very sorry for your loss as well. My prayers go out for the whole Rowan and Novelli family.

Becky Croston

Friend