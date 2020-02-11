|
Theresa M. (Brahler) Lenhart
age 87 died Saturday. Born in Harrisburg, Ohio, she had lived in Canton most of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of Louisville High School, retired from the Hoover Company after 23 years, member of Saint Peter Catholic Church and was an avid flower gardener.
Preceded in death by her husband, Michael. Survived by her daughters, Karen (Randy) Weidenhamer and Darlene (Brian) Conn, son, Patrick (Susan) Lenhart, four grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Saint Peter Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020