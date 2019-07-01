|
Theresa Mae (Roberson) Joseph, 79, of Westerville, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ohio, September 4, 1939, only daughter of Fred and Osselin Roberson, she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1957. In 1960, she graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she began working. She retired in 2001 as a Registered Nurse at the St. Joseph Care Center and relocated to the Ravine at Central College in Westerville, Ohio where she loved to play cards and bingo. Theresa was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She loved being around her five children and their families, especially around the holidays, playing games and telling stories. Theresa is survived by her five children: Don (Michele) Joseph of Dublin, Oh, Jeff (Cris) Joseph of Louisville, Susan (Chip) Workman of Canal Fulton, Doug (Peggy) Joseph of Greenville, SC, and Steve (Erin) Joseph of Canton; and 11 grandchildren.
A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Central Ohio Kidney Foundation (www.kidneyfund.org).
