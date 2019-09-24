Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Stimpert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa R. Stimpert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa R. Stimpert Obituary
Theresa R. Stimpert

age 90, of Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in St. Luke Lutheran Home. Born in Aliquippa, PA, a daughter of the late Henry and Minnie (Lozzi) Clivi, she had been a Canton resident since 1945. Theresa was a Graduate of Aliquippa High School and member of A.A.R.P.

Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. Stimpert, one sister, Norma Yocco, and one brother, Dominic Clivi. Survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Josh H. Devore and Bill and Emmy Devore, one daughter-in-law, Beth Devore, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery with her grandson, Joshua D. Devore officiating. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now