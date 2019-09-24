|
|
Theresa R. Stimpert
age 90, of Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in St. Luke Lutheran Home. Born in Aliquippa, PA, a daughter of the late Henry and Minnie (Lozzi) Clivi, she had been a Canton resident since 1945. Theresa was a Graduate of Aliquippa High School and member of A.A.R.P.
Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. Stimpert, one sister, Norma Yocco, and one brother, Dominic Clivi. Survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Josh H. Devore and Bill and Emmy Devore, one daughter-in-law, Beth Devore, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery with her grandson, Joshua D. Devore officiating. Condolences may be left at:
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019