Therese E. Rohr
74, of Canal Fulton, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1945 to the late Leo and Margaret (McCarthy) Eberhardt. She married the love of her life, Larry Rohr on May 21, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Following their marriage in the church, Therese became a very dedicated and life-long member of St. Mary's where she also volunteered for many years with bingo. In addition to her dedication to the church, Therese was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest passion in life was caring for her family and spending time with them.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 53 years, Larry; her daughter Bridget (William) Beese; her sister Marcella Johnson; grandchildren Laren (Brad) Wenzell, Will, Jordan and Luke Beese; great-granddaughter Peyton Wenzell and Peyton's future sibling, baby Wenzell, who is coming soon. In addition to her parents, Therese was preceded in death by her siblings Leo Eberhardt, Mary Brahm and Carol Anne Kemp.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9th from 9 am to 10:30 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd. NE, Massillon, Ohio 44646, or to the .
Paquelet Funeral Home: 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019