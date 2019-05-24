|
Therese Marie Kiefer
91, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Russell and Marcy Kiefer; 4 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; sister, Martha Sibila; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Crossroads Hospice. To read the full notice go to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019