The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESE KIEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESE MARIE KIEFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THERESE MARIE KIEFER Obituary
Therese Marie Kiefer

91, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Russell and Marcy Kiefer; 4 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; sister, Martha Sibila; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Crossroads Hospice. To read the full notice go to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now