Thomas "Tom" A. Byer



74, of Massillon, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 24, 1945 in Perry Township to the late Blaine and Lucille (Benish) Byer. He was a graduate of Perry High School and a self-employed truck driver. One of Tom's greatest passions was his country rock band, Easy River. The band was made up of 5 members including Tom's son, Rick, as well as Shawn Fichter who is now Tim McGraw's drummer, which he was very proud of. They mostly played local shows and made many memories during their 20 years together. Tom's love for music continued with his own Karaoke Service, Papa Tom, as well as working as the sound manager for Taylor Made Classics. Another passion Tom had was supporting his son Tim during his motocross and dirt bike racing. Tom also loved driving his 55' Chevy.



He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Tim and Teresa Byer and Rick and Julie Byer; grandchildren, Brayden, Garret, Cory, Ashlee, Skylar and Jeremy; one great-grandson, Nash; and his brothers, Virgil (Linda) Byer and Blaine Byer. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara of 52 years and his sister, Bonnie Kirkbride.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery following the service.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



