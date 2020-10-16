1/1
Thomas A. "Tom" Byer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" A. Byer

74, of Massillon, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 24, 1945 in Perry Township to the late Blaine and Lucille (Benish) Byer. He was a graduate of Perry High School and a self-employed truck driver. One of Tom's greatest passions was his country rock band, Easy River. The band was made up of 5 members including Tom's son, Rick, as well as Shawn Fichter who is now Tim McGraw's drummer, which he was very proud of. They mostly played local shows and made many memories during their 20 years together. Tom's love for music continued with his own Karaoke Service, Papa Tom, as well as working as the sound manager for Taylor Made Classics. Another passion Tom had was supporting his son Tim during his motocross and dirt bike racing. Tom also loved driving his 55' Chevy.

He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Tim and Teresa Byer and Rick and Julie Byer; grandchildren, Brayden, Garret, Cory, Ashlee, Skylar and Jeremy; one great-grandson, Nash; and his brothers, Virgil (Linda) Byer and Blaine Byer. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara of 52 years and his sister, Bonnie Kirkbride.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery following the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
So sorry to hear Tim & Rick. I have many many happy memories of the times we shared. Aunt Vicki
Vicki Reed (Byer)
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved