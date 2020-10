Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas "Tom"



A. Byer



The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery following the service.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



