Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas A. Hedden


1954 - 2019
Thomas A. Hedden Obituary
Thomas A. Hedden

age 64, of Canton, passed away Monday November 25, 2019 in his home. He was born December 1, 1954 in Canton to the late Arch and Nettie (Meese) Hedden. Thomas was a retired truck driver after 40 years of service, of which 20 years was with Dayton Freight Line.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Hedden in 1994. He is survived by his wife, Ruby D. (Osborne) to whom he was married 21 years; one daughter, Kimberly (Tommy) Earwood; three grandsons; one step-son, Peter Smith; four step-grandsons; one sister, Linda (Robert) Hiles; one nephew, Ray (Angela) Wells; two great-nieces and the highly anticipated arrival of a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. David Denny officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Saturday (10-11 a.m). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019
