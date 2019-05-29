|
Thomas A. Hill
89, of Navarre passed away on May 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Oct. 22, 1929 in Cambridge, a son of the late Alva Earl and Mary Carolina Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Norma Dragosin Hill; sisters-in-law, Mary Dragosin Lam and Marian Hill; many many nieces and nephews and special friends. He is preceded in death by brothers, Alva Earl Hill and Sam (Maxine) Hill.
He was a member of The Central Baptist Church in Canton. He served in the Navy and worked for RCA and NCR Corporation in Cambridge and then became a co-owner of the Massillon Plastics Company with his brother-in-law Rube Thomas. He loved to hunt, fish, golf and bowl. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Wed, May 29, and from 12-2 p.m. Thur, with the funeral to follow at Bundy-Law Funeral Home, Cambridge. Tom's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Bundy-Law Funeral Home, 740-432-5705
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019