Bundy-Law Funeral Home
120 N 11Th St
Cambridge, OH 43725
(740) 432-5705
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bundy-Law Funeral Home
120 N 11Th St
Cambridge, OH 43725
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bundy-Law Funeral Home
120 N 11Th St
Cambridge, OH 43725
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bundy-Law Funeral Home
120 N 11Th St
Cambridge, OH 43725
View Map
Thomas A. Hill


1929 - 2019
Thomas A. Hill Obituary
Thomas A. Hill

89, of Navarre passed away on May 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Oct. 22, 1929 in Cambridge, a son of the late Alva Earl and Mary Carolina Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Norma Dragosin Hill; sisters-in-law, Mary Dragosin Lam and Marian Hill; many many nieces and nephews and special friends. He is preceded in death by brothers, Alva Earl Hill and Sam (Maxine) Hill.

He was a member of The Central Baptist Church in Canton. He served in the Navy and worked for RCA and NCR Corporation in Cambridge and then became a co-owner of the Massillon Plastics Company with his brother-in-law Rube Thomas. He loved to hunt, fish, golf and bowl. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Wed, May 29, and from 12-2 p.m. Thur, with the funeral to follow at Bundy-Law Funeral Home, Cambridge. Tom's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.

Bundy-Law Funeral Home, 740-432-5705
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
