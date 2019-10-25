|
Thomas A. Schumm
82, of Navarre, passed away quietly, late Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, February 4, 1937, a son to the late George and Margaret (Jones) Schumm, Tom was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring as a Staff Sergeant following twenty-one and one half years of active duty and reserve service. In civilian life he had worked for the former Ekco Housewares and Burger King Restaurants. A devoted husband, dad, grandpa and uncle, Tom was a member of Richville United Church of Christ. Along with his brothers, he was active in scouting through his high school years and later served as a BSA adult leader while stationed in Germany. He completed "Clown College" at The Ohio State University and worked several different venues as a professional clown. For a time he made a hobby of raising and showing champion Basset Hounds and he had also served as chaplain for Army & Navy Garrison 150 in Canton.
Predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Herman, Frank and Bill; Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara M. (Hunston) Schumm, of the home; his daughters, Christy (John) DiDorko, of Canton and Melinda Ramsy, of Barberton and a granddaughter, Sabrina Ellenbruch. Also surviving are his niece, Tammy (George) Parker, of Columbus; step-son, Donald Miller, of Jackson Twp. and brother- and sister-in-law Paul (Penny) Sanko, of Canton.
Private inurnment with military honors will be conducted at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial service open to all will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Richville UCC with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019