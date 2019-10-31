Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Richville UCC
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Richville UCC
Thomas A. Schumm

Thomas A. Schumm

Private inurnment with military honors will be conducted at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial service open to all will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Richville UCC with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
