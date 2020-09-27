1/
Thomas Akers Karcher
{ "" }
Thomas Akers

Karcher

Family and friends will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Little Flower Catholic Parish. Friends may call Sunday (TODAY) from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. As a true patriot and Vietnam era veteran, Tom supported many causes that helped veterans, including Wounded Warriors, Folds of Honor and Hope for Warriors. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family would truly appreciate contributions to one of these wonderful organizations or the ALS Foundation for Life.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
