Thomas AkersKarcherFamily and friends will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Little Flower Catholic Parish. Friends may call Sunday (TODAY) from 1-3 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. As a true patriot and Vietnam era veteran, Tom supported many causes that helped veterans, including Wounded Warriors , Folds of Honor and Hope for Warriors. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family would truly appreciate contributions to one of these wonderful organizations or the ALS Foundation for Life.(Lamiell 330-456-7375)