Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW
Uniontown, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Uniontown United Methodist Church
13370 Cleveland Avenue, NW
Uniontown, OH
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Uniontown United Methodist Church
13370 Cleveland Avenue, NW
Uniontown, OH
Thomas Allen Harman


1927 - 2019
Thomas Allen Harman Obituary
Thomas Allen Harman

91, of Uniontown, Ohio entered his eternal home on March 14, 2019. Born in North Canton, Ohio on April 28, 1927, he was the son of the late Frank Harman and Grace Kuhn Harman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lyn Harman and sister, Shirley Hertler. Thomas' memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; daughters, Debbie (Charles) McAdams of Florida, Linda (Darryl) White of South Carolina; son, Tim (Carol) Harman of Flat Rock, Mich; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda (Tom) Hall of Manhattan, New York.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was a lifetime member of Uniontown United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the Trustees. He enjoyed woodworking as an expression of himself and seeing the creativity using his own hands. His talent for creating stained glass was an enjoyment as the beauty could truly be seen as the light illuminated and changed the colors continually. Thomas worked for Habitat of Humanity for 19 years, where he began building houses and later worked in the warehouse making cabinets and frames for windows.

Family and friends are invited for visitation, Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 11 a.m., Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Reverend Grace Berlo will officiate. Interment will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Habitat of Humanity, 1400 Raff Road, SW, Suite A, Canton, Ohio 44710. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerfuneralhome.com.

330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
