Thomas Allen Harman
Family and friends are invited for visitation, Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 11 a.m., Uniontown United Methodist Church, 13370 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Reverend Grace Berlo will officiate. Interment will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Habitat of Humanity, 1400 Raff Road, SW, Suite A, Canton, Ohio 44710. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerfuneralhome.com.
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2019