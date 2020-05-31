Thomas Andrew Butchko
Age 79, passed away Friday May 29, 2020. Tom was born March 16, 1941 in Glendale, West Virginia, the son of the late John and Edna (Yost) Butchko. Tom was a Graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School class of 1959. He served in the military in the 101st Airborne Division. A graduate of Kent State University, he was an accountant and a teacher of mathematics for most of his professional career. Tom loved all sports and was an avid golfer, bowler, snow skier, motorcycle rider and when he had time he loved to travel.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a son, John Butchko; brother John Butchko and grandson John Shumar. He is survived by his wife Jeannie (Shumar) Butchko sons; Michael (Michelle) and Mark (Lorie) Butchko, James and Jeff Shumar; daughter; Kym (Gordon Welch) Shumar; grandchildren, Jon and Brandon (Jessi) Butchko, Alexandra Fowler-Cotten. Lalaina, Zachary and Beau Shumar. Jessica, Shannon, Sebastian (Star) Shumar, Gordy III (Mariah), Andy (Paige) Welch and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for the family will be held Tuesday with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.