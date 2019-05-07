Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
THOMAS ANDREW JENKINS


THOMAS ANDREW JENKINS Obituary
Thomas Andrew Jenkins 1989-2019

29, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born October 26, 1989 in Canton, Ohio. Thomas was employed with Home Depot. He was an avid online gamer and enjoyed weekend football.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Dave and Pamela Jenkins; children, LaDonna, Patricia and Emma; sisters, Melanie Warrick and Katie Jenkins; brother, Davey Jenkins; grandparents, Richard and Janet Jenkins and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Akron Children Hospital C/O Cardiac Unit, 1 Perkins Square Akron, OH 44308 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
