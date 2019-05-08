|
Thomas Andrew
Jenkins
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Akron Children Hospital C/O Cardiac Unit, 1 Perkins Square Akron, OH 44308 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
