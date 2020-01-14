Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Thomas Bausher


1930 - 2020
Thomas Bausher Obituary
Thomas Bausher

was born on January 3, 1930 and passed on January 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He graduated from Lehman High School, was an employee of Republic Steel Corp., a realtor with North Canton Cutler and served in the Korean War. Tom served on the Executive Board of the Canton Jaycees, was a trustee and treasurer for Massillon North Canton Elks #2029, president of his condominium association, and a member of the Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club. Tom married the love of his life, Marilyn (Bailey) in 1953. They traveled extensively and embraced their many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents H. F. and Edna Bausher, and brother William (KIA WWII). He is survived by his wife Marilyn, son William (Donna), of North Carolina, daughter Pamela of Florida, granddaughter Amanda, and brother Roger. Also, special people Daniel B. Belton, Fred (Maureen) Bausher, Betty Bailey, and Joe, Steve, and Nick Heggy.

Friends may call Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 1 p.m. with the Very Rev. John Sheridan, STL-Rector officiating. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. Donations may be made to . Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
