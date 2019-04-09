|
Thomas Bryant
Age 53, died April 6, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1984 graduate of McKinley High School.
Survived by his wife, Linda Bryant, daughters, Kellye Bryant and Shannon (Kevin) Butterfield; sons, Tommy Bryant, Adam Bryant and Seth Bradshaw; grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Sophia, Roxanne and Jude; parents, Connie and Roger Buckridge; brothers, Michael (Beth) Bryant and Scott Buckridge and special friend, Dena Brown.
Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Because of Tom's love of animals; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greyhound Gathering and Adoption, at www.myogga.org or Doberman Underground at 114 Barrington Town Square Dr, Suite 345 Aurora, OH 44202. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019