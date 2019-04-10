|
|
|
Thomas Bryant
Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 7 P.m. with Pastor Webb Parsons officiating. Because of Tom's love of animals; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greyhound Gathering and Adoption, at www.myogga.org or Doberman Underground at 114 Barrington Town Square Dr, Suite 345 Aurora, OH 44202. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More