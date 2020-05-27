Thomas C. Ball
1941 - 2020
Thomas C. Ball

Age 79, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born March 13, 1941 in Canton, son to the late William and Gladys (Johnson) Ball. He proudly served in the United States Army and retired from the Timken Company in 2000 following 34 years of service. He was a member of Canton Grace Brethren Church and was an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris J. (Loper) Ball; brother, William H. Ball; half-sister, Betty Jo Raidel and half-brothers. Survivors include his loving niece, Lisa (Ed) Gallagher; nephew, Paul Raidel; great niece, Megan Gallagher as well as other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; half-brother and companion, Ann.

Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Thursday from 10-11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for immediate family. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
