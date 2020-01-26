Home

Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Christopher
5301 W. 16th St.
Speedway, IN
THOMAS C. GILL


1929 - 2020
THOMAS C. GILL
Thomas C. Gill

90, passed away on January 22, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Tom was a decorated Air Force Pilot having completed 100 combat missions during the Korean War conflict, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was born and raised in Canton to Clarence and Mary Catherine (Zeiger) Gill on February 20, 1929 in Canton, OH, and graduated from Lincoln High School, The Ohio State University and moved to Indianapolis in 1958. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne (Toussant) Gill, also originally from Canton.

Survivors include two Canton area siblings, a brother, Joe (Betty) Gill; and sister, Donna Rose; six children: Cindy (Ron) Arterburn, Jeff (Debbie) Gill, Tim (Marla) Gill, George Gill, Tom (Angela) Gill, Teri Gill; and nine grandchildren.

He was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements by:

Crown Hill Funeral Home, (317) 925-3800
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
