Thomas C. Gill
90, passed away on January 22, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. Tom was a decorated Air Force Pilot having completed 100 combat missions during the Korean War conflict, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was born and raised in Canton to Clarence and Mary Catherine (Zeiger) Gill on February 20, 1929 in Canton, OH, and graduated from Lincoln High School, The Ohio State University and moved to Indianapolis in 1958. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne (Toussant) Gill, also originally from Canton.
Survivors include two Canton area siblings, a brother, Joe (Betty) Gill; and sister, Donna Rose; six children: Cindy (Ron) Arterburn, Jeff (Debbie) Gill, Tim (Marla) Gill, George Gill, Tom (Angela) Gill, Teri Gill; and nine grandchildren.
He was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements by:
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020