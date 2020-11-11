Thomas C. Mohr(November 20, 1934 – November 4, 2020)Thomas C. "Tom" Mohr, a long- time education and community leader in San Mateo, CA, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.Tom is survived by a loving wife of 46 years, Sandy Mohr (with Molly), their black poodle), Lola Lee Vancompernolle, l MD; three children: Mark Mohr (Crystal) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Laura Mohr of the East Bay, CA and Tom Mohr (Beatrice) of Lynchburg, VA; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two siblings, Suzanne Rinehart of Warren, OH and Timothy Mohr (Priscilla) of Cleveland, OH; three nephews, and a sister-in-law, Susan Brown. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Mohr and Elizabeth Mohr Bennett; one brother, James Mohr; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Brown and Donald Rinehart. Born in Canton, OH, and raised in Massillon, OH, Tom moved to the San Francisco Bay Area more than 50 years ago and embarked on a career in public education, serving as a high school chemistry teacher, principal at three different high schools in San Mateo County, as assistant superintendent and ultimately superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District. After his retirement from the San Mateo Union High School District in 2004, Tom served as president at Canada Community College for six years and trustee of the San Mateo County Community College District for four years until his retirement in 2018. He served on a host of boards, commissions, and committees and received countless awards and recognitions over his five decades of community service in San Mateo County. Tom was also a veteran of the United states army reserve. Tom's life was filled with family and friends who loved and cherished him and whom he loved and supported. He was a mentor to countless teachers and educators throughout San Mateo County.The family asks for privacy during their time of grief and mourning and requests donations be made in Tom's memory to the San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation (for Project Change)