|
|
Thomas C. Tope
Age 65, of Waynesburg, passed away Thur., July 18, 2019. Born Mar. 20, 1954, a son of the late Orlo and Helen (Coffy) Tope, he had been a Waynesburg resident all of his life. Tom was a 1972 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He worked as a mechanic at Akron-Canton Airport, and he and his wife owned and operated A-Bouquet Florist for 35 years, retiring in 2017. Preceded in death by his son, Timothy Walden, Sr.; and his brother, Gerald Tope.
Survived by his wife, Martha Faye Tope, with whom he celebrated their 37th Wedding Anniversary on April 30, 2019; one grandson, Timothy Walden, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Larry Tope, Gary (Rosella) Tope, and Dennis (Dreama) Tope; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Linda Slutz officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019