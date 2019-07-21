Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS TOPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS C. TOPE


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS C. TOPE Obituary
Thomas C. Tope

Age 65, of Waynesburg, passed away Thur., July 18, 2019. Born Mar. 20, 1954, a son of the late Orlo and Helen (Coffy) Tope, he had been a Waynesburg resident all of his life. Tom was a 1972 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He worked as a mechanic at Akron-Canton Airport, and he and his wife owned and operated A-Bouquet Florist for 35 years, retiring in 2017. Preceded in death by his son, Timothy Walden, Sr.; and his brother, Gerald Tope.

Survived by his wife, Martha Faye Tope, with whom he celebrated their 37th Wedding Anniversary on April 30, 2019; one grandson, Timothy Walden, Jr.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Larry Tope, Gary (Rosella) Tope, and Dennis (Dreama) Tope; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Linda Slutz officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now