Thomas Charles Bergener
38, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020. Tommy was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on November 19, 1981. Tommy worked for Kenmore Construction, but had also worked in the Oilfields and as an auctioneer. He was known for his funny nature, never meeting a stranger and his dedication to his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kara (Hoover) Bergener, children, Jayden and Asher Bergener; parents, Gene A. and Sonia (Hollinger) Bergener; two sisters, Angie (Scott) Stephon and Amy Bergener, brother, Justin Bergener; grandparents, Jane Ashbridge, Marilyn Bergener and William Bergener; Father and Mother-in-law, William and Penny Hoover; sister-in-law, Amanda "Mermer" Miller, brother-in-law, Joey (Sam) Hoover and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Ashbridge; and a cousin David.
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm. A Celebration of Tommy's Life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 pm in the funeral home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222