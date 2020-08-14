1/
THOMAS CHARLES BERGENER
Thomas Charles Bergener

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm.

A Celebration of Tommy's Life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 pm in the funeral home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Jody Jones
August 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
William ( Squeaky ) Chandler
