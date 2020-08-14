Thomas Charles Bergener
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 pm-4 pm.
A Celebration of Tommy's Life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 pm in the funeral home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222