Thomas Dean Stark 1954-2019
64 of Willowdale Lake, passed away on May 15, 2019 after a long battle for life. He was born on October 20, 1954 in Canton the son of Evelyn and the late William P. Stark. Tom was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years, working at many construction companies and Jackson Township road crew. He was also a State Fire Marshall. He was a member of the AmVets, Eagles, and VFW. Tom loved being outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and being with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his mother, Evelyn Stark; children, Nichole (Brandon) Lovejoy, Tommy (Chairity) Stark; grandchildren, Chelsea and Logan Lovejoy, Lilly Stark; great-granddaughters, Kali and Gemma; ex wife and friend, Ronanne Hohler; brother, Bill Stark; many nieces and nephews, and many close friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stark and brother, David Stark.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at AmVets Post 12, 653 Earl Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44647 at 1 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019