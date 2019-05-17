Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
AmVets Post 12
653 Earl Rd NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Thomas Dean Stark


Thomas Dean Stark
Thomas Dean Stark Obituary
Thomas Dean Stark 1954-2019

64 of Willowdale Lake, passed away on May 15, 2019 after a long battle for life. He was born on October 20, 1954 in Canton the son of Evelyn and the late William P. Stark. Tom was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years, working at many construction companies and Jackson Township road crew. He was also a State Fire Marshall. He was a member of the AmVets, Eagles, and VFW. Tom loved being outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and being with family and friends.

Tom is survived by his mother, Evelyn Stark; children, Nichole (Brandon) Lovejoy, Tommy (Chairity) Stark; grandchildren, Chelsea and Logan Lovejoy, Lilly Stark; great-granddaughters, Kali and Gemma; ex wife and friend, Ronanne Hohler; brother, Bill Stark; many nieces and nephews, and many close friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Stark and brother, David Stark.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at AmVets Post 12, 653 Earl Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44647 at 1 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
