Thomas E. Breckenridge
Age 67, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born March 22, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Edna (Walters) Breckenridge, and had been a Canton resident since the Fall of 1986. Tom was a 1971 graduate of Southeast High School in Ravenna, and a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing. He was retired from MCTV where he was in direct sales. Tom was a member of the MissionView Church.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Fetzer. He is survived by his wife, Vickie L. Breckenridge, with whom he celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on January 4th; two children, Maria and Peter Breckenridge; two sisters, Jan (John) Fetzer and Joan (Larry) Romyak; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720, with Pastor Matt Haupt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Social distancing and facial covering should be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences may be sent to:www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766