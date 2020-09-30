1/1
Thomas E. Breckenridge
1953 - 2020
Thomas E. Breckenridge

Age 67, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born March 22, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Edna (Walters) Breckenridge, and had been a Canton resident since the Fall of 1986. Tom was a 1971 graduate of Southeast High School in Ravenna, and a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing. He was retired from MCTV where he was in direct sales. Tom was a member of the MissionView Church.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Fetzer. He is survived by his wife, Vickie L. Breckenridge, with whom he celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on January 4th; two children, Maria and Peter Breckenridge; two sisters, Jan (John) Fetzer and Joan (Larry) Romyak; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720, with Pastor Matt Haupt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Social distancing and facial covering should be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Summit Church
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Vicki - So sorry to hear about your husbands passing. My heart and thoughts are with you.

Niki Williams from Great Trail Girl Scouts
Niki Marshall Williams
Acquaintance
