Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas E.



Breckenridge



A Memorial Service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in The Summit Church, 1300 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Gordon (330) 456-4766



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store