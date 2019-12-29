The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Thomas E. "Tom Cat" Cutcher


1956 - 2019
Thomas E. "Tom Cat" Cutcher Obituary
Thomas "Tom Cat" E. Cutcher

63 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on February 21, 1956.

He was preceded in death by parents Cletus and Donna and sister in-law Ginger Cutcher. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Cutcher (nee Starczewski), his son Joseph, grandson Chase, stepchildren Melissa (Kyle), Nicholas, and Nathan, brother Greg (Janet), nieces Jessica (Tom), Vanessa (Shawn), Melisa (John), and many more loving relatives.

Calling hours will be held from 12 PM to 1:30PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH 44646 followed by services at 1:30. The burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Aultman Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
