Thomas "Tom Cat" E. Cutcher
63 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on February 21, 1956.
He was preceded in death by parents Cletus and Donna and sister in-law Ginger Cutcher. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Cutcher (nee Starczewski), his son Joseph, grandson Chase, stepchildren Melissa (Kyle), Nicholas, and Nathan, brother Greg (Janet), nieces Jessica (Tom), Vanessa (Shawn), Melisa (John), and many more loving relatives.
Calling hours will be held from 12 PM to 1:30PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH 44646 followed by services at 1:30. The burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Aultman Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019