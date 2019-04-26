|
Thomas E. Eibel
80, of New London, Ohio died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in New London, Ohio. He was born on March 10, 1939, the son of the late Allen and Frances (nee Kirk) Eibel. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Canton South High School and a 1961 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and received his Master's Degree from Kent State University in 1965. Tom retired in 1996 from New London High School and 2015 from Ashland University.
Survivors include his wife, Lori (nee Soderberg) Eibel, whom he married on Sept. 10, 1960; children, Beth (Clay) McFann, Tom (Christy) Eibel and Jim (Kim) Eibel; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Ruth) Eibel; a niece and nephew.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 2-5 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London, Ohio where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193 or Ashland Grace Brethern Church 114 W. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Condolences may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Eastman Funeral Home, 419-929-3781
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019