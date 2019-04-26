Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eastman Funeral Home
200 W. Main St.
New London, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastman Funeral Home
200 W. Main St.
New London, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Eibel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Eibel


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas E. Eibel Obituary
Thomas E. Eibel

80, of New London, Ohio died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in New London, Ohio. He was born on March 10, 1939, the son of the late Allen and Frances (nee Kirk) Eibel. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Canton South High School and a 1961 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and received his Master's Degree from Kent State University in 1965. Tom retired in 1996 from New London High School and 2015 from Ashland University.

Survivors include his wife, Lori (nee Soderberg) Eibel, whom he married on Sept. 10, 1960; children, Beth (Clay) McFann, Tom (Christy) Eibel and Jim (Kim) Eibel; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Ruth) Eibel; a niece and nephew.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 2-5 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London, Ohio where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's memory to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193 or Ashland Grace Brethern Church 114 W. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Condolences may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

Eastman Funeral Home, 419-929-3781
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now